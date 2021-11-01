New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that girl students will get two-wheelers and smartphones from the party.

Taking to Twitter, Vadra on Monday said, "Congress party will give 40 per cent tickets to women. Smartphones and scooty will be given to girl students."

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

She further said in her tweet said that the party will fulfil its promises made to the state, "Congress will provide Rs 1,000 per month to the widows in Uttar Pradesh. Bus services will be free for women. Three gas cylinders will be provided free to cost to women."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)