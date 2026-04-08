New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticised the BJP over its alleged action against party leader Pawan Khera, terming it a "shameless attack" and accusing the ruling party of arrogance.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The shameless attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera by the BJP only speaks of their arrogance and guilt."

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She further stated that every Congress worker and citizen who believes in the Constitution stands in support of Khera.

"Every Congress person, indeed every Indian who believes in our Constitution and understands that raising questions and challenging power is the basis of a strong democracy, stands by him," she said.

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Gandhi also alleged that Khera was being targeted unfairly, claiming that his home was being "ransacked" and that he was being "hunted down by a Chief Minister who has lost his moral right to govern."

Meanwhile, Pawan Khera launched further attacks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma amid the ongoing spat between the two.

In a post on X, the Congress shared a self-made video of Khera from an "undisclosed location" levelling allegations of corruption against Sarma.

In the video, Khera criticise the police action against himself and demanded answers to his questions. Calling for an investigation into the matter, the Congress leader said that he won't be scared.

"For the last two days, you have seen the tactics the Assam police are adopting. Well, it's not exactly the Assam police, but the Chief Minister of Assam and perhaps the Home Minister of the country. A hundred policemen went to my small flat in Delhi. I wasn't there, no one from my family was there. But once there, they took away an old phone, a memento of my younger sister who passed away during COVID. They took a laptop I never use, an iPad I hadn't even started using. They say they took two pen drives; I don't know if they brought them or took them, I have no idea," he said.

"Anyway, wherever I go, or wherever they think I've gone, they send the police. Why? The Congress party has only asked questions. Why do you want to silence the Congress party? Why do you want to silence me? We have asked questions, please answer them. We present these documents and information and ask for an investigation. Are we wrong to do so? Instead of answering, you are abusing everyone, unleashing the police, and trying to intimidate us. Do you think we will be scared? You might have a habit of intimidating, Mr. Sharma, but we don't have a habit of being scared. Let me tell you why. I am from Mewar, I am a Congressman, I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi. So, how can I be scared? I won't be scared. But yes, because I must keep speaking, because I must keep asking questions, I am indeed avoiding your police," he added.

Two days ago, Pawan Khera held a press conference alleging that the Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds three passports (from India, the UAE, and Egypt) and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has vehemently rejected these claims, labelling the documents shared by Khera as "AI-generated fabrications" and "doctored images" sourced from Pakistani social media groups. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)