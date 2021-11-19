Kochi, Nov 19 (PTI): Kerala High Court on Friday impleaded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 10-crore swindling case of the arrested self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The ED told the court that the agency has registered a case against Mavunkal and a preliminary investigation begun.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, hearing a plea in relation to the case, said it was a matter of concern that ADGP and DGP of the State police are facing allegations in the case.

Meanwhile, the agency submitted before the court that other probe agencies like the CBI should be asked to probe into related matters as it could look into issues pertaining to economic offences.

The agency also said the probe was delayed as there was a delay in registering a case in the matter by the State police.

The court would hear the matter further on December 1.

Earlier, the State police had given a letter to ED with regard to Monson's case.

Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the district Crime Branch which has been probing into a cheating case of Rs 10 crore from different people.

Mavunkal had apparently borrowed the amount from various people saying he was in need of funds to "clear procedures to obtain Rs 2,65,000 crore, a massive amount from his account in a foreign bank."

Many photos of the accused with KPCC chief Sudhakaran, senior IPS officials, senior bureaucrats and many others were telecast in the mainstream media.

