Bijnor (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A probe has been ordered following the recovery of a leopard carcass from a sugarcane field in a village here, forest department officials said on Friday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anil Patel said the carcass has been sent for post mortem and the cause of death is being ascertained.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Nupur Sharma's Arrest, Says 'Has Far Reaching Consequences'.

Local farmers said the leopard was spotted in the area on several occasions, causing panic among them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)