Salem (TN), Jul 18 (PTI) The police on Tuesday said a detailed probe was on to ascertain other angles to the death of a woman who was fatally knocked down by a speeding bus in the city.

A video of the woman seen walking in haste against the traffic and getting knocked down by a speeding bus went viral on social media triggering a speculation that she resorted to the extreme measure to seek solatium for her family.

A senior police official said initially a case of death by accident was registered on June 28 when the incident happened and the victim was identified as Pappathi, 46, a temporary conservancy worker at the Salem collectorate.

"The case was subsequently altered to section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and a thorough investigation has been taken up," he said.

Asked if the woman intentionally scurried across the road in a bid to commit suicide, the official said this would be known only in the investigation.

The nearly 48-second CCTV footage that went viral showed the woman walking hurriedly facing the traffic and crossing the road all of a sudden only to be hit by a speeding bus which comes to a halt after the incident. The shocked passengers and the public could be seen rushing towards the victim.

On speculation that she had resorted to this step to ensure financial aid for her college-going children's education, the police official replied "a section of the media is claiming so. But everything is under investigation."

