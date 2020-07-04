New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the process to develop an indigenous vaccine to combat COVID-19 is as per globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development.

"ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel," ICMR said in a release.

Also Read | Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache Attack Helicopter Carries Out Operations at Forward Airbase Near India-China Border: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"Though a large number of vaccines are under various stages of development all across the world, it is also important to promote indigenous vaccine development while at the same time ensuring safety, quality, ethics and adherence to all regulatory requirements," it added.

An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in collaboration with ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Also Read | Delhi's Recovery Rate Crosses 70%, Overall Count Surges to 97,200 Including 3,004 Deaths.

After intense characterization and review of all data from BBIL, ICMR is supporting the clinical development as the vaccine candidate appears to be promising, said ICMR.

"Based on in-depth scrutiny of the available data from pre-clinical studies, the Drugs Controller General of India has accorded permission to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trial," ICMR added.

ICMR also said that all other vaccine candidates across the globe have been similarly fast-tracked.

ICMR is committed to treat the safety and interest of people of India as a topmost priority, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)