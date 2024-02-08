Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) The manufacturing of 36 driverless trains for operations in the Phase-2 network of Chennai Metro Rail Limited commenced on Thursday at the manufacturer's facility at Sri City near here, authorities said.

The manufacturing of the car body for the first train commenced at Alstom Transport India's premises at Sri City, about 55 km north of Chennai and the first train is scheduled to be delivered in August 2024. The passenger operations are likely in 2025. Managing Director, CMRL, M A Siddique inaugurated the production in the presence of senior Chennai Metro Rail and Alstom officials.

With a capacity of up to 1000 passengers, the three-car trains prioritise a seamless boarding experience with spacious internal gangways. "Safety measures such as emergency evacuation doors, strategically placed fire extinguishers, and obstacle detectors enhances security," a CMRL press release said.

CMRL awarded the Rs 1215.92 crore (UTO – Unattended Train Operation) contract for supply of 36 driverless trains of 3-car formation each (108 cars in total) for its phase-2 project to Alstom Transport India Ltd.

The scope of the contract includes supply of driverless trains including design, manufacture, testing, commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts and defect liability.

"Following the completion of car body manufacturing, Alstom will proceed with fitting and final assembly. Subsequently, the first trainset will undergo the necessary testing and validation at the manufacturer's premises before its delivery to CMRL's Poonamallee Depot."

Following train delivery, the rolling stock will undergo various static and dynamic trials in the phase-2 network, along with obtaining statutory approvals for the commencement of passenger revenue operations in year 2025, the CMRL said.

The trains are equipped with regenerative electric braking for energy efficiency, while advanced passenger announcement systems provide timely updates.

"Overall, these driverless trains set a new standard in urban transit, combining convenience, safety, and sustainability."

Dedicated spaces for women and differently abled individuals, the hi-tech trains for the CMRL Phase-2 network 'redefines urban transportation' by offering a range of features focused on passenger comfort, safety, and environmental responsibility.

The 116-km (Phase-2) project, estimated to cost over Rs 60,000 crore covers three corridors of Madhavaram to SIPCOT (Corridor-3), Lighthouse to Poonamallee (Corridor-4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (Corridor-5) and is slated to have 118 stations. The operational Phase-1 has two corridors.

