Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday give his nod to carry out the necessary processes to make the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha completely paperless.

The entire project will cost around Rs 20 crore, of which 60 per cent will be borne by the Centre and the rest by the state government, officials said.

The project will be completed in about a year and is being carried out using the central government's National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The move will not only give a rapid pace to the proceedings of the House but will also ensure more transparency. Besides this, a huge amount of paper will be saved which will prove to be a milestone in the direction of going eco-friendly, Gupta said here.

He said the Haryana government had recently held a meeting with officials of the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for this project.

According to a statement issued here, consent for signing a tri-party MoU was given at the meeting.

The first party will be the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the second will be the Haryana government and the third party will be the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the statement said.

Gupta said once the 90-member Vidhan Sabha becomes paperless, entire proceedings of the House will be carried out digitally.

Forty-five minutes before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, all online papers will be presented using tabs. This will save paper and the work of the House will be done in a more effective manner, the Speaker said.

