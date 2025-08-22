Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar today. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar at around 11 AM.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "Prime Minister Modi is arriving at the Magadh University ground in Bodh Gaya. Projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore will be inaugurated and their foundation stones laid."

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Make India a Hub for Innovation and Creativity, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Alongside this, the Janata Dal (United) MP Sanhay Kumar Jha, speaking in positive stride on the PM's arrival, said, "PM Modi is coming to Gaya tomorrow. Our leader, CM Nitish Kumar, will also be present. As you all know, tomorrow in Gaya, many initiatives will be announced for the whole of Bihar. PM Modi is welcomed in Gaya. "

"Whenever he comes here, he performs many inaugurations and lays the foundation for numerous projects. Before this, he was in Motihari, Siwan and Madhubani, and now he is coming to Gaya. So, we all welcome him," Jha added further.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 22 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

In line with his commitment to improving connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8.15 km long Aunta - Simaria bridge project on NH-31, in Bihar.

It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.

Strengthening the power sector infrastructure in Bihar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660x1 MW) worth around Rs 6,880 crore. It will significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve energy security, and meet the growing electricity demand of the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,260 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)