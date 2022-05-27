Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the importance of Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the formation of modern India cannot be undermined by the propaganda being done on social media against the country's first prime minister.

Gehlot said it was due to Nehru's great personality, scientific and humanistic thinking and vision that the country has reached this stage of development today.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast: Cyclones in Early May Compensate for Pre-Monsoon Rain All India.

After paying tributes to Nehru on his 58th death anniversary, Gehlot said he also played a big role in the 1947 freedom movement and was imprisoned for many years.

"The young generation should take inspiration from this contribution towards the country," the senior Congress leader said.

Also Read | Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: BSEH Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Know Steps To Check Scores.

"The importance of his contribution to the freedom struggle and the formation of modern India cannot be undermined by the current propaganda being done against Pandit Nehru on social media," Gehlot added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)