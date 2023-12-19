Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): As heavy rains inundated parts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the state government took proper measures for rescue and relief operation on time despite late warning received from the Meteorological Department which mitigated the extent of the disaster.

Chief Minister Stalin said, "Chennai Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rains on December 17 and 18 and they announced it on December 16. The rain was higher than the Meteorological Department predicted. This is historical rainfall. Even though we received Meteorological Department's warning a bit late, the Tamil Nadu government took proper measures for rescue and relief operation."

PRO Nagpur, Ministry of Defence said that Indian Air Force helicopters are deployed for HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) missions in Tamil Nadu due to unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours. Four passengers including a pregnant woman and baby aged 1.5 years were winched up and taken safely to Madurai.

Indian Coast Guard conducted rescue of stranded citizens and supplied relief materials such as food and medicine to the people in the flood-affected areas.

Tamil Nadu State administration earlier sought assistance from the Indian Coast Guard for the rescue of stranded citizens and supply of relief materials such as food and medicine to the local population in the flood-affected areas.

Normal life has been severely affected as many parts of Thoothukudi remained inundated due to heavy rainfall on December 18. Floods in various parts of the city have disrupted the movement of vehicles as heavy rainfall continues to impact life and property.

The Chennai Chennai MeT predicted thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain at isolated places over Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal on Tuesday morning.

"Heavy rainfall in the Southern District of Tamil Nadu impacted train operations. Southern Railway is making concerted efforts to restorative of traffic & evacuation of stranded passengers at Srivakuntam Railway station," Southern Railway said in a press release.

Earlier CM Stalin on Monday said that he has instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he is monitoring the relief work and is in contact with officials.

Taking to social media platform, X, Stalin said, "Since yesterday, I have been talking to ministers and high government officials about the condition of the southern districts affected by heavy rains and monitoring the recovery and relief work." (ANI)

