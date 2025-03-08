Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Properties worth lakhs of rupees of two proclaimed offenders were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Police in Sopore, in the north Kashmir district, have attached 6 kanals and 19 marlas of orchard land belonging to two proclaimed offenders on the Harwan Tujjar estate, a police spokesperson said.

He identified the offenders as Irshad Ahmad Reshi, resident of Yamberzalwari Harwan, and Bashir Ahmad Mir, resident of Harwan Tujjar, both in Sopore.

The attachment was executed under the provisions of sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC by a team of Sopore police and Revenue officials, he said.

This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area. It underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability, the spokesperson said.

