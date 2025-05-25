New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In a significant step towards major investments in the healthcare and industrial sectors of Chhattisgarh, two prominent industrial groups met with Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Dev Sai at Chhattisgarh Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday.

Dr. Naresh Trehan, founder of Medanta Hospital and a renowned cardiologist, proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Raipur. He informed that an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore is planned for this project.

Also Read | Beer in Cold Drink, Bhaang in Thandai: Bride Calls Off Marriage Just 5 Days After Wedding in UP's Mirzapur After Groom Secretly Intoxicates Her on Wedding Night.

The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technology, expert doctors, research, and training facilities.

Meanwhile, Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Varun Beverages Limited, proposed setting up a carbonated soft drinks and fruit juice manufacturing plant in Raipur, involving an investment exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Also Read | NDA CMs, Dy CMs to Discuss Governance Models; PM Narendra Modi-Led Conclave to Pass Resolutions on Operation Sindoor and Caste Enumeration.

This project is expected to accelerate industrial growth in the state as well as generate employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai welcomed both proposals and assured that the Government of Chhattisgarh will provide every possible support for quality investments in sectors such as healthcare and industry.

He stated that the state government will consider these projects earnestly and extend all necessary assistance, which will benefit the public and open new avenues of employment for the youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)