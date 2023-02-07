New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside LIC Building at Connaught Place here on Tuesday demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

They said the agitation will continue until the matter is not discussed in Parliament.

They raised anti-government slogans holding placards that read "Adani Modi Bhai Bhai," "Chowkidar Chor Hai" and "Adani Scam Exposed".

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said, "Rahul Gandhi ji has been continuously speaking on this issue for the last several years, but the central government has been running away from this issue every time."

"But now no matter how much the Prime Minister tries to save his friend, he will not be able to stop the truth from coming to the fore," he said.

State president of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Rannvijay Singh Lochav accused Prime Minister Modi of remaining silent on the allegations levelled against the Adani group and questioned why there has been no probe into the matter yet.

"...Until this whole matter is investigated and discussed in the Parliament, we will continue to protest like this," he said.

The Congress Party held a nationwide district-level protest in front of LIC and SBI offices on Monday.

