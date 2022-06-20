Mangaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) The youth who took part in the violent protests against Agnipath scheme would not find a place in the armed forces, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi: Water Supply Situation Improved Marginally, Say Jal Board Officials.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, she said those who indulged in violence are not patriotic. Agnipath scheme was introduced in the platinum jubilee of the country's independence to effectively channelise human resources.

Also Read | Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Date and Time: Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The young people interested in the scheme can join with the consent of their parents. No one would be forced to be part of the armed forces.

Unnecessary controversy is being created over the scheme as in the case of the farm laws and it is part of a conspiracy, Karandlaje alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)