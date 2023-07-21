New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has written a letter to all Chief Justices of the High Court sharing his concerns over a train journey controversy and stated that protocol facilities to judges should not be used in manner which brings public criticism of judiciary.

"Protocol facilities which are made available to Judges should not be utilised to assert a claim to privilege which sets them apart from society or as a manifestation of power or authority. A wise exercise of judicial authority, both on and off the Bench, is what sustains the credibility and legitimacy of the judiciary and the confidence: which society has in its Judges," read the letter.

"I am writing this to all the Chief Justices of the High Courts with an earnest request to share my concerns with all colleagues across the High Courts. Self reflection and counselling within the judiciary is necessary. Protocol facilities which are made available to judges should not be used in a manner that is liable to result in inconvenience to others or to bring public criticism of the judiciary," read the letter.

The CJI said that a judge of the High Court does not possess disciplinary jurisdiction over rail personnel. "Hence, there was no occasion for an officer of the High Court for an explanation from the railway personnel to be placed before His Lordship for kind perusal. Evidently, the officer of the High Court in the above communication was carrying out a direction of the Judge of the High Court in this instance," the letter read.

The CJI has taken note of the communication dated 14 July 2023 addressed by the Registrar in charge of the Protocol Section of one of our High Courts to the General Manager of the regional Railway establishment whereby explanation has been sought relating to inconveniences caused to one of the judges of a High Court. (ANI)

