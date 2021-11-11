Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Terming the addition of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021 under the Crafts and Folk Arts category a "proud moment", Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said that this has been achieved with the collective hard work of different organisations in the valley.

Speaking to ANI, Mattu said, "It is a very proud moment. It has been a sustained effort. Different organisations spent a lot of time and energy to achieve it. The most important part is that the Prime Minister congratulated us. Srinagar is the only city in the country which has been placed on the UNESCO International art and crafts map."

"The art and craft of the valley will uplift when it will become global. We can now interact with the other cities around the globe that are famous for art and craft," he added.

Nazir Ahmad, an artist expressed his happiness as Srinagar has been added to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

"The art and craft of the valley were already famous in the global market and being added to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network will make the art and craft from the city more famous across the globe," Ahmad said.

"This will encourage the artisans," Mushtaq Ahmad, another local artist said.

Srinagar was included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category, earlier on Monday.

This was announced on UNESCO's official website wherein 49 cities have joined this elite list. The exercise for UNESCO nomination was started by Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 however our nomination was not accepted then.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the decision was ultimate recognition for artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir and had extended congratulations to the entire J-K team including Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu and Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Athar Aamir Khan.

"Srinagar included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts &folk art category. It is the ultimate recognition for artisans & weavers of J&K. Congratulations to the entire J&K team, @Junaid_Mattu Ji, @AtharAamirKhan & thanks to @EduMinOfIndia, @MinOfCultureGoI for all the support," he said.

Sinha said that Prime Minister had always given special priority to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for always giving special priority to J&K. Dossier of exceptionally rich art & craft legacy of Srinagar was meticulously prepared & submitted in June this year by @SMC_Srinagar with help of Kashmir INTACH," he said. (ANI)

