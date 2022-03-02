Udhagamandalam, Mar 2 (PTI) The Nilgiris District administration on Wednesday asked parents and guardians of 13 students from the district, who are stranded in war-hit Ukraine to submit details in order to bring them back safely and easily.

The details pertain to phone numbers, name of colleges and address of the exact place where the children are staying, said an official press release here. PTI NVM

