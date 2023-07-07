Latur, Jul 7 (PTI) A police sub inspector in Latur in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Friday.

Mujahed Shaikh (55) of Deoni police station was held on Wednesday in Udgir for seeking a bribe from a man in exchange for helping him in a case, the official said.

"He was held in a trap while accepting the bribe amount. The complainant has alleged he sought a gold biscuit. It is being probed," he added.

