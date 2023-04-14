Gurugram, Apr 14 (PTI) A personal security officer was booked for allegedly raping a woman security guard after lacing her cold drink with sedatives, police said on Friday.

According to the 45-year-old complainant, her company's PSO named Rohtash met her at a chowk one evening while she was returning home. He offered her a cold drink, consuming which she felt dizzy. Rohtash then took her to a room near Khandsa village where he raped her.

When she resisted, he threatened to kill her, she added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said the case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon.

