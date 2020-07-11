New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) India's drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for "restricted emergency use" to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told PTI on Friday.

Considering the unmet medical needs to treat COVID-19, Drugs Controller General of India, Dr V G Somani, approved monoclonal antibody injection Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, for restricted emergency use for the treatment of ‘cytokine' release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19, they said.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Praise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Credits 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

"The approval was given after its clinical trials on COVID-19 patients in India was found satisfactory by the expert committee comprising pulmonologists, pharmacologists and medicine experts from AIIMS, among others, for treatment of cytokine release syndrome,” an official told PTI.

"It is already an approved drug of Biocon for treating psoriasis for last many years," the official said.

Also Read | Security Tightened in Ghaziabad as UP Govt Imposed Lockdown in The State From 10 PM on July 10 : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Written informed consent of each patient is required before the use of this drug, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)