New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework will begin from tomorrow, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) had approved the constitution of a high-level committee, to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education.

"Pradhan gave his consent to start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow. The credit framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains and components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two," an official statement by the MoE said.

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal; Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy; and other senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

