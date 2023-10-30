Khairagarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Asserting that the Congress had always believed in and practised the policy of "public money for the public", party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly handing over people's money to a few billionaires.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Gandhi announced a slew of guarantees to the people of Chhattisgarh, which, she said, will be implemented immediately after the party forms government in the state once again after the elections.

Priyanka Gandhi announced that a Rs 500 subsidy will be provided for the refill of every gas cylinder. Besides, she said that out of the 49.63 lakh power consumers in the state, 42 lakh consumers with consumption of less than 200 units will get free electricity. For the remaining 7.63 lakh consumers, 200 units of power will be free of cost.

"The debt of all the self-help groups run by women will be waived. The debt taken by women under the Sakhsham Yojana will also be waived off", she added.

In a further boost to the rural economy, which has seen a massive turnaround during the last five years in Chhattisgarh, 700 new rural industrial parks will be opened in the state taking the total to 1,000.

In order to encourage and promote the English language in schools, all the 6,000 high and higher secondary schools in the state will be upgraded to Atmanand English and Hindi Medium Schools.

"Road accident victims will be provided free medical treatment," the Congress leader added.

Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that Chhattisgarh is emerging as a role model for the entire country now. She disclosed that recently some businessmen in Delhi told her that Raipur was emerging as the best place to do business. Taking a dig at the Gujarat Model, she said it had been replicated at the centre and had only created problems for people.

The Congress general secretary asserted that her party believed in equality and providing help to people. She said that the subsidies provided to the people by the government were actually given from their own (people's) money.

She said, "Congress believes in giving public money to the public and not to the billionaires like BJP does."

Priyanka Gandhi reiterated her party's stand on the caste census in the country saying that it was necessary for doing justice to the backward classes.

Referring to the Bihar caste census which has put the total population percentage of the OBCs, SCs and STs at 84 per cent, she pointed out that they were not getting their due proportion in positions of influence.

She said, "Whether in media or business, they were not getting the proportionate representation they deserve. The caste census will help in finding out the exact figures and addressing the issue."

Speaking about the 'Old Pension Scheme' for the government employees, the Congress leader said, "It was already in place in the Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan."

Making a fervent appeal to people to vote wisely, she said that if they want the development to continue unhindered in Chhattisgarh, they must vote for the Congress.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, senior leader Charan Dass Mahant and others were also present on the occasion.

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to hold polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory, winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then-ruling BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP. The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state, which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)