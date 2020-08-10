Puducherry [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Agriculture Minister in the Puducherry government R Kamalakannan tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Kamalakannan, who also holds the portfolio of Education, among others, has been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) here.

This is the second case of coronavirus infection in the Puducherry Cabinet, as earlier Minister for Social Welfare had tested positive for the infection earlier this month.

Meanwhile, 245 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease were reported in Puducherry today. The count for COVID-19 now stands at 5,624, including 2,180 active cases, 3,355 recovered, and 89 deaths, according to the Health Department of the Union Territory. (ANI)

