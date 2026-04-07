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Puducherry [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP Election In-Charge for Puducherry and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha's mega 'bike rally,' ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering at the campaign rally, Nadda assured that the NDA 2.0 government would focus on the "economic development" of Puducherry. He encouraged the Yuva Morcha members to propagate the promises of the BJP to every household, including free gas cylinders on Pongal and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

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"Please visit every household and tell people that two gas cylinders will be given yearly free, one on Pongal and the other on the Vinayaka Chaturthi. The e-scooter for the meritorious 12th-class students will be distributed. We will also establish 30 water ATMs across the UT, and 10,000 scholarships will be given to the tune of Rs 10,000," he said.'

"Modi ji had said, 'Puducherry means the BEST.' B for Business, E for Education, S for Spiritualism, T for Tourism. This is the mantra of Puducherry's development. We assure you that under NDA2.0, the government that is going to be formed, we will concentrate on the economic development of Puducherry," he added.

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Nadda further criticised the Congress-DMK government, calling it "the government of goons." He highlighted the "dynamic leadership of PM Modi" and asserted that the law and order in Puducherry was maintained only after the NDA came to power.

"Congress and the DMK govts have been a govt of corruption and crimes, and it has led to the suffering of the poor. It's been a govt of goons. Gundaism was at its peak, and the drug mafias were free. Puducherry's streets were not safe, and it's only when the NDA govt came in power that the law and order situation was under control," he said.

"A lot of change has taken place since PM Modi took over the reins of the country. In spite of all odds, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji, the Indian economy has grown and is a stable economy. It's giving a lot of strength to the nation. A strong nation is coming up under his leadership. 11 years ago, we were under the Fragile Five. In the past 11 years, under his leadership, we have become the 4th largest economy, from the 11th. Soon, we will become the third-largest economy in the world," he added.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, alleged that the Puducherry government is "imposed from Delhi" and does not represent the will of its people.

He also accused the BJP of failing to grant full statehood and fostering corruption in the Union Territory.

Addressing an election rally in Lawspet, Congress leader said, "It is pretty clear that the government in Puducherry isn't the expression of the people of Puducherry, but it's imposed from Delhi. There has always been a question of full statehood BJP promised it, but didn't fulfil. The BJP wants Puducherry to belong to Mr Adani. The strategic Karaikal has already been sold to him."

He also announced a series of welfare measures for Puducherry, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youth, 30,000 new jobs, free bus travel for women, enhanced age limits for government jobs, and Rs 20 lakh health insurance coverage for every family.

Polling in Puducherry is scheduled to be held on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

In Puducherry, the contest involves the ruling NDA, which includes NR Congress and BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)