Puducherry, July 11: Puducherry on Monday reported 54 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall tally to 1,67,714, a senior official of the Department of Health said.

Director of Health Sriramulu in a bulletin said the 54 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 804 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

He said the active cases were 843 which comprised nine patients in hospitals and the remaining 834 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said 42 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,909. COVID-19: Telangana High Court Asks State Government To Increase Covid Tests as Cases Rise Significantly.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and death toll remained at 1,962.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far examined 23,09,747 samples and out of them, 19,52,430 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.72 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 per cent and 98.33 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 17,56,183 doses which comprised 9,73,296 first doses, 7,43,973 second doses and 38,914 booster doses.