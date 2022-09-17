Puducherry, Sep 17 (PTI) Puducherry logged 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 1,73,817, a senior Health Deparment official said here on Saturday.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2022: Prime Minister Addresses Women SHGs Conference in Madhya Pradesh.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the Health Department examined 1,301 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today and found 75 new cases spread over Puducherry (55), Karaikal (18), Mahe and Yanam regions (one case each).

Also Read | Gujarat: Thousands of Govt Employees Join 'Mass Casual Leave' Stir in State Over Old Pension Scheme.

The active cases were 491 which comprised 16 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 475 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 47 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,356.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,94,826 samples and found 20,29,473 out of them to be negative.

The Director said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,970.

The test positivity rate was 5.76 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.58 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far administered 21,69,606 doses which comprised 9,91,716 first doses, 8,38,631 second doses and 3,39,259 booster doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)