India News | Pune: Army Man Tries to Kill Wife, then Attempts Suicide

Pune, May 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old Army jawan allegedly tried to kill his wife with a kitchen knife following a quarrel and later attempted suicide in Vishrantwadi area of Pune in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The woman is hospitalised and out of danger, while the man has been discharged and will be arrested soon, said a Vishrantwadi police station official.

"The jawan is posted in Jammu and Kashmir and was on leave. He used to doubt his wife's character and they often had fights. After an altercation over shifting a cooler in the house, the jawan took a kitchen knife and injured her on the face, stomach and hands. He then tried to slit his veins," he said.

