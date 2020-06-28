Pune, June 28 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra has seen the highest single-day spike of 834 cases in the last 24 hours, which has taken the tally to 20,857, an official said on Sunday.

With 27 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has climbed to 720, he said.

A total of 328 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official added.

"Of the 834 new cases, 525 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 16,265 patients. 248 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the count to 2,926," he said.

The number of cases in areas under the Pune cantonment board and rural Pune has increased to 1,663, the official added.

