Pune, Jan 29 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 9,769 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 13,98,456. With 17 fatalities, the district's death toll mounted to 19,446, an official said.

He said 5,410 infections were reported in Pune city, 2,645 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,375 in Pune rural and 96 in the cantonment limits.

As of Saturday, the Pune district has 2,513 patients admitted in institutional isolation and 66,998 people in home isolation, the official added.

