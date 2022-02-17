Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against a local Shiv Sena Deputy leader Raghunath Kuchik in Pune for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint of rape and forceful abortion lodged by the woman on Wednesday night, a case was lodged under sections 376 and 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shivajinagar Police Station of Pune City Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

