Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a Wada (traditional wooden house) in Maharashtra's Pune has been brought under control, said a fire officer on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode stated that no casualties have been reported in the incident as no one had resided in that wooden house for the last 10 years.

The officer stated that around 10 fire tenders and 80 firefighters were involved in the firefighting operation to control the blaze.

The official added that the fire had not spread to nearby buildings, but people staying in the nearby buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"It is a congested area, and several buildings are attached to each other. Wada (traditional wooden house) was a totally wooden structure, and it was ground plus three structural buildings. But now, the fire is totally under control. Almost 10 fire tenders and around 80 firefighters worked to douse the fire. Wada collapsed due to which the fire got spread... We ensured that the fire did not spread to the nearby buildings and that the people staying in the nearby buildings were evacuated... From the last 10 years, no one has been living in this Wada, and hence, no casualties have been reported," said Potphode.

Officials said a fire broke out in a traditional wooden house in the Nana Peth locality of Pune city on Sunday evening.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the old wooden structure. (ANI)

