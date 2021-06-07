New Delhi, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He also announced that Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured.

At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city. Maharashtra: 12 Dead and Around 10 Missing as Massive Fire Breaks Out in Company in Ghotawade Phata, Pune.

महाराष्ट्रात पुण्यातील कारखान्यात लागलेल्या आगीमुळे झालेल्या जीवितहानीमुळे अंतःकरणाला वेदना होत आहेत. मृतांच्या कुटुंबांप्रती शोकभावना — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire at an industrial unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured," a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

महाराष्ट्रात पुण्यातील एका कारखान्यात लागलेल्या आगीत मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या प्रत्येक व्यक्तीच्या जवळच्या नातेवाइकास 'पंतप्रधान राष्ट्रीय मदत निधीतून' 2 लाख रुपये नुकसानभरपाई देण्याची घोषणा पंतप्रधानांनी केली आहे. जखमी व्यक्तींना 50,000 रुपये भरपाई देण्यात येणार आहे. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi tweeted.

