India News | Pune Institute Develops AI for Detection of COVID-19

Pune, Jun 2 (PTI) Researchers at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled COVID-19 detection tool, which uses chest x-rays of patients to identify the infection.

According to the release, chest x-rays of suspected patients can be uploaded on this AI tool, which immediately confirms any abnormality due to COVID-19 or other kinds of respiratory disorders.

This will be a useful tool for radiologists and it can also be used in telemedicine, the statement read.

The DIAT has made it available for free on its website www.diat.ac.in, where a link has been provided, the release stated.

