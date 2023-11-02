New Delhi, November 2 (ANI) In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested eighth accused in the ongoing investigations into the Pune ISIS module case, the agency said on Thursday.

The accused is believed to be actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, the accused is a resident of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

As per the NIA, Shahnawaz Alam was directly associated with other arrested individuals in the ongoing Pune ISIS module case. "Investigations revealed that Shahnawaz played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations intended for use as hideouts, as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) practices," said the anti-terror agency.

Notably, the NIA said, Shahnawaz Alam also managed to escape from Pune Police on July 19 this year when he was caught red handed for attempting bike theft along with Md Imran khan and Md Yunus Saki.

Subsequently, the NIA said, it came to light that they were active ISIS operatives.

Further, the NIA had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to the capture of Shahnawaz Alam.

"Investigations by the NIA into the ISIS Pune module case have shown that the accused persons had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony of the country in furtherance of the ISIS agenda," said the NIA.

ISIS, also known as Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K) has been actively pursuing an anti-India agenda and spreading terror and violence across the country through a series of violent acts.

"The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit's plans to spread terror and violence in India," added the agency. (ANI)

