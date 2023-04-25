Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Pune Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler by dipping him in a bucket full of boiling water in Pimpri Chinchwad, police said on Monday.

According to Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector, "On April 6, the man, identified as Vikram Kolekar, allegedly dipped the toddler in hot boiling water. The accused had an affair with the toddler's 20-year-old mother, Kiran."

The officer said the accused wanted to marry Kiran but she turned down his proposal. Enraged at being refused, he killed the child, the officer said.

"A woman saw the accused person committing the crime but did not report it as she was scared," Shingare said.

"The witness, who saw Vikram committing the horrific act, briefed his mother on the actual reason behind the child's death," the officer said, adding that accused was arrested based on a complaint.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

