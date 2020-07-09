Pune, Jul 9 (PTI) Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol who had tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from a hospital after treatment on Thursday.

Mohol said on Twitter that he was discharged from hospital as he did not develop any symptoms of the virus infection.

Doctors had asked him to stay in home quarantine till July 15, he tweeted.

