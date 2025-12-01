Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Military-Civil Fusion Training Capsule 2025, conducted by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), culminated on Monday after a week-long programme aimed at deepening cooperation between the Armed Forces and the Civil Administration.

The capsule was organised under the aegis of Southern Command at the Military-Civil Fusion Training Node, Aundh, Pune. A total of 144 Maharashtra Public Service Commission probationers, including 108 male and 36 female officers, participated in the training.

According to the official press release, "The capsule provided an immersive platform for future civil servants to interact with Army personnel, fostering mutual understanding, institutional trust and a shared commitment towards national service. The active participation of women officers reflected the increasing inclusivity within India's governance and security framework."

Over the course of the programme, the probationers were exposed to a range of military activities, including visits to unit quarter guards, familiarisation with routine battalion operations, physical training, games, small-arms firing, and demonstrations on drone employment.

According to the press release, "A visit to the Southern Command War Memorial offered an opportunity to honour the legacy of sacrifice and valour."

The trainees also attended sessions on modernisation, emerging technologies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and evolving operational concepts, providing insights into the Army's expanding role in contemporary security challenges.

The capsule included lectures by Sachin Kalantre, IAS, Deputy Director General, YASHADA, and Mrunalini Sawant, Coordinator, YASHADA, who delivered sessions on disaster management and inter-agency coordination, underlining the importance of synergy in crisis response. Select probationers also presented case studies and best practices on civil-military collaboration.

According to the press release, "The successful conclusion of the Civil-Military Fusion Training Capsule 2025 marked yet another milestone in the series of Military-Civil Fusion initiatives undertaken by Southern Command."

The press release also said that more such training capsules are planned in the coming months to deepen institutional cooperation further and strengthen integrated governance.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, expressed his satisfaction with the steps taken to enhance the Military-Civil Fusion towards Nation Building.

According to the release, the capsule reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to capacity building and collaborative leadership, representing a forward-looking investment in India's governance and security architecture, and ensuring that civil authorities and the Armed Forces remain prepared to meet emerging challenges through cohesive, coordinated action. (ANI)

