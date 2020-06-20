Pune, June 20 (PTI) A charter flight carrying 169 passengers who were stranded in Sharjah due to coronavirus pandemic landed at the Pune InternationalAirport on Saturday.

Also, a special Yemenia Airways

flight with 151 passengers, most of them Yemeni nationals, departed from the city airport for Aden, airport authorities informed.

"Arabia Airlines operated a charter flight G9-653 on Sharjah-Pune-Sharjah today with 169 arrivingpassengers," Pune Airport Authorities tweeted.

AI Yemenia Airways operated a special charter flight IY854 on Aden-Pune-Aden today with 151 departing passengers, they added.

