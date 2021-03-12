Pune, Mar 12 (PTI)The COVID-19 surge in Pune continued in the last 24 hours with the district reporting 3,184 cases, and the city accounting for 1,805 of them, an official said on Friday.

The district now has a caseload of 4,31,528, including 9,372 deaths, 16 of which were recorded in the last 24 hours, he said.

Pune city, whose surge is the sharpest in the state, now has 2,14,830 cases, while the caseload for Pimpri Chinchwad is 1,12,370, after 855 cases were added during the day, the official said.

Other areas, including the cantonment, account for 1,04,328 cases.

