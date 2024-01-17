Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Three people, including a woman police officer, were killed and several injured after a Punjab Armed Police bus collided with a tractor at Mukeria in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, said police.

The accident happened at around 6 a.m., said Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Lures Wife to His Sister's Apartment in Abdullapurmet, Beheads Her Over Suspicion of Affair; Arrested.

At around 6 a.m., the bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar. It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured. A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur, Joginder Singh said.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Sharad Pawar To Skip January 22 Ayodhya Event, Will Go Later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)