Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): Three people died and two were injured after an ambulance fell into a ditch near the Manguwal barrier on Chintpurni Road in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

An ambulance coming from Himachal Pradesh fell into a ditch near the Manguwal barrier on the Chintpurni road in Hoshiarpur.

Speaking to mediapersons, police officer Jasvir Singh said, "We received information around 3.30-4 am that an ambulance coming from Himachal Pradesh fell into a ditch near Manguwal barrier on the Chintpurni road in Hoshiarpur. Three people died in the incident and two are injured... The injured have been admitted to the hospital."

Soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused loss of life and property in northern states, including Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been battling the losses caused by excess rains and landslides in several parts.

On Friday, the death toll from floods in Punjab rose to 43. Rescue and relief efforts have been stepped up, with AIIMS Delhi sending a specialised medical team to the affected areas. (ANI)

