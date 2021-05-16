Ludhiana, May 16 (PTI) The police have identified four people, including a notorious gangster, who were allegedly involved in killing two policemen and efforts are on to nab them, the police said on Sunday.

Two Assistant Sub Inspectors — Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinder Singh -- were shot dead at the new grain market at Jagraon here on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip off, the two policemen had gone to the grain market where they noticed four people shifting drugs from a truck to their car. When the policemen asked them to surrender, the accused opened fire, resulting into the death of the two ASIs, police said.

The police have registered a case under various sections, including 302, 307 of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Jaipal Singh Bhullar of Ferozepur, Balwinder Singh alias Babbu of Moga, Jaspreet Singh of Kharar and Darshan Singh of Ludhiana district, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Naunihal Singh, said various police teams conducted raids at their possible hideouts but they have not been successful so far.

He said, "intensive manhunt is on and the killers will be nabbed soon".

The police handed over the bodies of the deceased to the members of their families after their post-mortem were performed at Jagraon hospital.

They took the bodies to their respective villages under police cover for cremation.

Both the ASIs were posted in the state's crime investigation agency (CIA) in Jagraon.

All those involved are members of a drug racket, with Bhullar being the leader of this gang, police said.

Police also released the photos of all the four suspects.

Police had already recovered the truck on Saturday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)