Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) As many as 90,248 pension beneficiaries were found dead in a survey conducted by the Punjab government.

"On the orders of Minister for Social Security Dr Baljit Kaur, the department conducted verification of pensioners drawing various kind of pensions from the state exchequer. Among those verified, 90,248 pensioners were found dead," a state government statement said.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

District-level officers have been directed to deposit the amount which is not distributed yet into government treasury by October 21, the statement quoting Dr Baljit Kaur said.

The department give pensions to the elderly, widows, dependent children and the disabled.

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

Kaur said on August 4, she held a meeting with the officials of the department after which the verification was conducted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)