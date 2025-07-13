Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers held protests against the BJP at many places in Punjab on Saturday, alleging that its leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has made a statement in support of the accused in the killing of a businessman from Abohar a few days ago.

The demonstrations were held in Jalandhar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Abohar and several other cities.

Several ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the ruling AAP in Punjab participated in the protests.

On July 9, Sirsa had claimed that Punjab was turning into a police state, alleging that "innocent" people were being killed in police encounters.

He had demanded a CBI probe into the killings of two accused in the Abohar incident in an exchange of fire.

Businessman Sanjay Verma, the co-owner of the "New Wear Well Gents Tailor" showroom, was gunned down in broad daylight in Abohar by three assailants on July 7.

Two accused, who helped the three shooters escape in a car, were killed in an exchange of fire on July 8.

The AAP leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of always acting against Punjab's interests.

They also accused the saffron party of "protecting" gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by keeping him in a Gujarat jail.

While the AAP government takes action against gangsters, BJP leaders come out in their "support" and this "double standard" will no longer be tolerated, the protesters said.

They said Sirsa must apologise to the people of Punjab.

Referring to the killing of the Abohar businessman, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Bishnoi gang claimed the responsibility for it.

He said Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. "That jail is under the BJP government's control. Why is it that calls are being made from Gujarat to threaten businessmen across India? A major racket is being run from Gujarat jails to terrorise traders," Cheema alleged.

