Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Akali Dal Councillor Harjinder Singh was shot dead allegedly by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Singh was the municipal councillor from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district.

Also Read | Manoharlal Dhakad Arrested: Mandsaur BJP Leader Caught in 'Compromising Situation' on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Held.

Speaking to ANI on this matter, Punjab Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa said that, according to the family, around 5-6 boys, against whom Singh had earlier complained, are involved in the incident.

"Bike-borne miscreants shot him. According to the family, 5-6 boys- Karan, Kishan, Suraj, against whom he had earlier complained that they sell drugs, are involved. They had threatened him earlier, too. 5-6 rounds were fired," Randhawa told ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Mother for Not Waking Up to Cook Meal for Him in Dhule.

More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)