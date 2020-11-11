Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a statement, this will only be allowed in multiplexes outside containment zones and it will be the responsibility of the management to ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.

There are currently 4,934 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, 1,28,727 recoveries and 4,338 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

