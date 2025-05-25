Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Continuing its crackdown on narcotics and properties acquired through drug-related activities, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Saturday demolished the property of a known drug peddler, Sunny, with assistance from the local police.

Commissioner of Police GS Bhullar, present at the demolition site, said, "Earlier, this area was a drug hotspot. Now, the people are happy here as their children are not addicted because the availability of drugs is almost zero here."

He added, "Today, the Municipal Corporation ordered the demolition of the property of a notorious drug peddler, Sunny. The Municipal Corporation asked for the police's help. So, we are present at the spot."

Meanwhile, in a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 567 grams near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Punjab Frontier, BSF, the search operation was launched in a suspected area near the village Mahawa. During the search, troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 567 grams.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had an improvised metal wire loop and an illuminating strip attached.

The successful operation is attributed to timely and actionable intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, once again thwarting an attempt by narco-syndicates to smuggle drugs into Punjab.

Earlier, in a seperate operation, BSF thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering two drones and apprehending an armed suspect, said a statement from BSF, Punjab Frontier.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, troops apprehended a suspected individual from the village of Gendu Kilcha earlier today. The suspect, a resident of Habib Wala village, was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a motorcycle.

He has been handed over to the Mamdot Police Station for further questioning to probe possible illicit connections. (ANI)

