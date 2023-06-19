Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the Odisha rail tragedy victims, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, actor Mangal Dhillon and other departed members.

The opening day of the two-day assembly session began here with obituary references.

Among others, the House also paid tributes to former minister Chaudhary Swarna Ram, ex-MLA Rumal Chand, freedom fighter Ujagar Singh, martyr Mandeep Singh and boxer Kaur Singh, who passed away recently.

The five-time former Punjab chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, died at a private hospital in Mohali near Chandigarh earlier this year. He was 95.

A total of 290 people died in the horrific triple train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha on June 2.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were among those who paid tributes to the departed souls.

A two-minute silence was also observed during the obituary references.

