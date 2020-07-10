Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) The Punjab government has banned the entry of visitors (general public) to the Punjab Civil Secretariat 1 and 2 here in view of the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

The principal secretary of the General Administration department has signed an order in this regard, a state government statement said.

It said the decision has been taken keeping "in view the growing spread of COVID-19".

According to the statement, in case of any difficulty faced by the public in this regard, the Additional Secretary Administration can be contacted.

It said all citizens are urged to cooperate with the government in its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, Punjab has over 7,000 novel coronavirus cases and has reported 183 deaths.

